Last weekend of summer: feeling like summer!

Warm & a bit humid this weekend

Best chance for rain: overnight tonight

Big drop in temperatures next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fall officially starts on Thursday which means that this is the last weekend of summer! Unfortunately, it’s not without rain chances but those chances have diminished a bit. The system we’ve been watching for this weekend has really lost a lot of energy, and likely won’t hold together very well as it nears southern Wisconsin.

A stray shower or two is possible this morning, but the main system will arrive later in the day. A few additional showers could sneak in this afternoon, but we’ll really look to the evening and overnight hours for our best rain chance. However, it’s likely that not everyone will see this rain as the system continues to lose steam and fall apart. Rain totals are expected to be less than a half inch for those that do see some rain tonight.

Rain will move out Sunday morning and we’ll see a bit of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm through the weekend and into early next week: roughly 5-10° above average. Humidity levels will also be a bit higher, with dew points in the mid to upper 60s through Tuesday. However, big changes arrive for the last two days of the workweek!

A surge of cold air will move into the Midwest, dropping our high temperatures to the low 60s and overnight temperatures to the 40s! We’ll have to transition our wardrobes from July to October real quick.

