Portage community members worry losing pedestrian bridge could impact their independence

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Riverwood Apartment residents are worried City of Portage plans to tear down a potentially unsafe pedestrian bridge could limit their access to the downtown area.

“The library, the churches, the shopping and the popcorn stand... everybody uses this bridge,” resident Linda Tessman said. “It would be a shame to have it gone.”

Pat Jensen chose to live in the Riverwood Apartments three-and-a-half years ago because she could use the bridge to walk over the historic canal to the library, cafes and stores.

Jensen said she recently found out about the plans to take down the bridge through a note someone left on her door, urging Riverwood residents to speak out.

Jensen is afraid a number of older residents and individuals living with disabilities could lose their independence if the bridge comes down.

“People don’t understand that most elderly people depend on things like this to make it easier for them to be independent.”

The City of Portage built another pedestrian bridge 200 feet away from the original bridge in 2021, but Jensen said it is not accessible for people who use walkers.

“It’s uphill!” she said. “A lot of breathing problems that they can’t do that.”

Portage Mayor Mitchel Craig said the city is working on a solution.

“I’m totally in favor of if there’s any way we can possibly save the bridge that we save the bridge,” Mayor Craig said. “If we can’t, [we’ll] try to reconstruct a new bridge in the same spot.”

City administrator Shawn Murphy said they can look into other possibilities, but the bridge is old and possibly unsafe.

“It is structurally compromised because of its advanced age and deterioration so we’ll have to make some decision if it’s even feasible to continue to allow people to use it,” Murphy said. “A new bridge is pretty expensive we don’t have that in our budget for next year so that would be something that would have to be planned next year and look for available funding for that.”

Murphy explained that getting rid of the footbridge is a part of a greater canal construction plan that started in the late 90s. Due to over a decade of planning with other organizations and elections cycling city staff out, he understood why this part of the plan might have caught community members off guard. However, he said the decision to tear down the bridge was voted on after the current structure was temporarily updated to last a short period of time in 2016.

The City of Portage is not tearing the bridge down yet, but Murphy said an engineering assessment could take awhile.

Once the assessment is done, the canal committee will loot at the plans and then common council will make the final call.

Murphy said state and federal grant funding was used to build the other footbridge in 2021, but in order to use these funds the bridge came with certain rules that required the city to build at a certain location.

