Red Cross assisting Beaver Dam 3 residents displaced by fire

The fire was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m. at 504 S Center St.
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday night that left residents displaced.

The fire was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m. at 504 S Center St. The fire department responded immediately and upon arrival found smoke and flames coming from the windows.

According to BDFD, crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, extinguishing it quickly. Upon extinguishing the fire, the home was ventilated and the fire department remained on the scene for just under 2 hours to ensure there were no further problems.

There were no injuries, however, the three residents of the home have been displaced due to smoke and water damage and are currently being assisted by St. Vincent de Paul and the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

