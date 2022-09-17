Skidsteer and trailer stolen in Cross Plains

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a skidsteer and trailer were stolen in Cross Plains early Friday morning.

Around 12:11 a.m. Friday, a vehicle backed up to a skidsteer trailer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing.

The stolen black dual axle skidsteer trailer was hauling a yellow Gehl 5640 skidsteer with the SN# 504568, according to the DOJ.

The vehicle that took the trailer and skidsteer was possibly a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe or a similar type of SUV.

The suspect vehicle then headed westbound on State Highway 14 toward Black Earth.

There are no suspects at this time, the DOJ stated.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Cross Plains Police Department at 608-798-4100 ext. 131.

