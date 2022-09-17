Sun Prairie East tops West in first-ever showdown
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Things are starting to heat up this week as far as conference races go, plus a new rivalry was born Friday night.
It was the first meeting of Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West Friday night, plus a brand new trophy to mark the occasion.
Sun Prairie East came into Friday night with a 2-2 record, taking on the 3-1 West Wolves.
In all, East won the first meeting of the Sun Prairie schools 54-7.
