Sun Prairie East tops West in first-ever showdown

Things are starting to heat up this week as far as conference races go, plus a new rivalry was born Friday night.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Week 5 Scores
Click here to share your pics and video

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Things are starting to heat up this week as far as conference races go, plus a new rivalry was born Friday night.

It was the first meeting of Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West Friday night, plus a brand new trophy to mark the occasion.

Sun Prairie East came into Friday night with a 2-2 record, taking on the 3-1 West Wolves.

In all, East won the first meeting of the Sun Prairie schools 54-7.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

Hockey puck
WIAA State Hockey Tourneys announce location change
Mount Vernon’s Gunnar Fishler doesn’t let his walker stop him from kicking off every football...
Iowa sophomore doesn’t let his walker stop him from kicking off every football game
Lake Mills band
Lodi edges out Turner in Week 4 of Friday Football Blitz
Lake Mills band
Edgewood tops Lake Mills in Friday Football Blitz Week 3