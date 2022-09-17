U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes hosts meet and greet in Black River Falls

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaking to supporters at meet and greet in Black River Falls
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaking to supporters at meet and greet in Black River Falls(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Sep. 17, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes was in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

The current Lieutenant Governor held a meet and greet at the Sand Creek Brewery in Black River Falls.

He spoke with voters about his plans if elected.

Barnes says his priorities include issues like abortion rights and protecting social security.

He also criticized his opponent, incumbent republican Ron Johnson for his time in senate.

Barnes added one of his priorities is to help support the middle class.

“We have a plan to make sure our small family farmers have the resources they need. So they aren’t facing the rates of bankruptcy they’ve been facing for the last couple of years... Rebuilding the middle class is about supporting the workforce all across Wisconsin. Make sure people can put food on the table. Make sure people have access to quality health care. Things that Ron Johnson consistently denies people in this state,” said Barnes.

In response to Barnes’ visit, Sen. Johnson released a statement saying:

“Mandela Barnes’ support for far-left policies like defunding the police, abolishing ICE, and the job-killing Green New Deal would be devastating for Western Wisconsin, and would hurt families and small businesses across the state. With only 50 days until Wisconsin will decide the U.S. Senate seat, Lt. Gov. Barnes needs to tell the truth about his dangerous policies.”

The two will face of in the general election for the U.S. Senate seat on November 8th.

