UWPD arrest suspect in connection to scooter assaults

UWPD Suspect(UWPD)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee teen was arrested Friday in connection to a series of assaults on the UW-Madison campus, UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) said.

UPDATE: UWPD has arrested Ethan Peltier, 17, Waunakee, in connection to these incidents. He was booked into jail Friday...

Posted by UW-Madison Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022

In a previous statement, UWPD said a suspect was “inappropriately touching or slapping people as they pass by on a scooter,” and that they needed help identifying him.

Police arrested a 17-year-old from Waunakee in connection to these assaults and booked him into jail on three counts of 4th degree sexual assault, though officials say additional charges are likely to be added from other jurisdictions.

