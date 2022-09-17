Wisconsin ahead 35-0 at halftime against New Mexico State

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during second half of an NCAA football game against...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during second half of an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 17, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers lead New Mexico State 35-0 at halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin put last week’s loss against Washington State in the past and had a dominate first half against New Mexico State.

The Badgers scoring on their opening drive, sophomore running back Braelon Allen with a 39 yard touchdown on the third play of the game to put Wisconsin ahead 7-0.

Wisconsin’s defense smothered the Aggies, giving up 100 total yards of offense in the first half. The Badgers would have two interceptions in the first half, Diego Pavia’s pass was picked off by Ricardo Hallman in the first quarter for Hallman’s first career interception. Then in the second quarter, Gavin Frakes’ pass is intercepted by junior linebacker Maema Njongmeta, which the Badgers would cash in on with another Braelon Allen touchdown to make it 28-0 Wisconsin.

Allen would rush for 83 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

