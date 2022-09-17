Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record

No. 4 Wisconsin & No. 16 Florida looking to break a regular season attendance record tonight
No. 4 Wisconsin & No. 16 Florida looking to break a regular season attendance record tonight(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a new record in town.

Wisconsin volleyball set a new NCAA record during its match against Florida Friday night for biggest crowd for a regular season match, with 16,833 in attendance at the Kohl Center.

The last time a volleyball match was played in the Kohl Center was the 1998 NCAA Championship match on December 12. Long Beach State defeated Penn State, 3-2, in the title match in front of 13,194 fans, a then-NCAA attendance record.

The Badgers were looking to break the NCAA regular-season attendance record of 15,797, set at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 7, 2022 when Nebraska beat Creighton, 3-2. The Kohl Center seats more than 17,000 fans for men’s and women’s basketball.

The Badgers usually play in the Wisconsin Field House, where the capacity is set at over 7,500.

Senior setter Izzy Ashurn said ahead of the match that the team was excited to play at the Kohl Center.

“We’re going to be us wherever we go, we’re just excited to have our home crowd out there,” Ashburn said. “It’s going to be electric.”

New UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin served as honorary team captain for Friday night’s game, and fans were encouraged to wear red for a “Red Out.”

The Badgers headed into the match against Florida on a four-game win streak, after defeating No. 24 Marquette, High Point, No. 14 Kentucky and Campbell.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

The Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 18,...
Here’s how to stream Bears-Packers on Sunday Night Football
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan...
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
Hockey puck
WIAA State Hockey Tourneys announce location change
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the...
Wisconsin Volleyball ready to host Florida at the Kohl Center