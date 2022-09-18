Big temperature changes this week

Key Takeaways

A few showers early this morning

Summer-like temps through Tuesday

Temperatures drop later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As expected, this rain-maker didn’t turn out to be much as it really weakened as it approached southern Wisconsin last night. A few lingering showers will clear out by late morning, but we’ll struggle to lose the cloud cover. A cold front will sweep through the region later this evening and will bring some storms to northern Illinois, a few of which could clip our Stateline counties.

Clouds will finally clear overnight tonight and we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine to start the workweek. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 70s and low 80s with Tuesday looking to be the warmest and most humid of the week. However, yet another cold front will move through Tuesday night bringing a chance for a few more isolated storms and some big changes in our temperatures.

A cold air mass will follow closely behind Tuesday’s frontal boundary, and our high temperatures will drop from the low 80s on Tuesday to the low 60s on Thursday! So no matter if you love summer weather or fall weather- this week will have something for you!

