Big temperature changes this week

Switching from summer to fall real quick!
Summer-like temperatures last through Tuesday.
Summer-like temperatures last through Tuesday.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • A few showers early this morning
  • Summer-like temps through Tuesday
  • Temperatures drop later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As expected, this rain-maker didn’t turn out to be much as it really weakened as it approached southern Wisconsin last night. A few lingering showers will clear out by late morning, but we’ll struggle to lose the cloud cover. A cold front will sweep through the region later this evening and will bring some storms to northern Illinois, a few of which could clip our Stateline counties.

Clouds will finally clear overnight tonight and we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine to start the workweek. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 70s and low 80s with Tuesday looking to be the warmest and most humid of the week. However, yet another cold front will move through Tuesday night bringing a chance for a few more isolated storms and some big changes in our temperatures.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

A cold air mass will follow closely behind Tuesday’s frontal boundary, and our high temperatures will drop from the low 80s on Tuesday to the low 60s on Thursday! So no matter if you love summer weather or fall weather- this week will have something for you!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”

Latest News

Warm and slightly humid today, with a few stray showers possible.
Last weekend of summer: feeling like summer!
Turning warmer and more humid
A Few Weekend Showers
Extended Forecast
A Few Weekend Showers
Extended Forecast
A Few Weekend Showers