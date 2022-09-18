Brewers host the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (87-58, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-67, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 228 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-3, 5.29 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -178, Brewers +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the New York Yankees.

Milwaukee has a 78-67 record overall and a 41-27 record at home. The Brewers have a 46-27 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 37-36 in road games and 87-58 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.32 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez is second on the Brewers with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Willy Adames is 11-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 57 home runs while slugging .687. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (head), Jose Trevino: day-to-day (knee), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.