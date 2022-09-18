Brown Paws Rescue’s Barks N Brews fundraiser helps save animals from ‘high kill’ shelters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s nothing like having a paw-sitively good impact in the world.

Brown Paws Rescue, a non-profit foster-based rescue held their annual fundraiser - Barks n Brews at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Sunday afternoon in Verona. The fundraiser was full of activities, such as live music, shops, a 50/50 raffle, and cornhole.

The rescue also featured several of their adoptable dogs - some of which come from ‘high kill’ shelters. Many of these animals come from all over the states, including Texas and Oklahoma.

Volunteer Foster for Brown Paws Rescue, Sarah Bertz said this fundraiser is truly about all the foster dogs and getting them into loving homes.

“Dogs at the high kill shelters just ‘take up space’ as they say, there can be nothing wrong with them, maybe some small medical issues and that’s something we can take care of ourselves and put them in very good homes where they can get the attention and the care that they need and go to a loving home,” she said.

Bertz also said the rescue is in constant need of foster volunteers, as many who help end up “failing” and adopting the dog instead.

“This last transport in August we actually had four foster fails - which is when you take care of a dog and you actually end up adopting it yourself.” Bertz added she has not experienced a foster fail yet but she “wants to with every dog [she] gets.”

This is Molly Marble, she’s 6-and-a-half months old, she’s a boxer mix. She is available to adopt at Brown Paws Rescue's website (WMTV)

To foster a dog or cat for Brown Paws Rescue, visit their website here. More information about future events can also be found on their Facebook.

Funds from this event will go back to Brown Paws Rescue, where they will use them to be able to travel and save more dogs and other animals from being euthanized in shelters.

