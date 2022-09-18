Dane Co. community raises money, awareness of Alzheimer’s during annual walk

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) hosted their annual fundraising walk Sunday morning to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s programs and services.

Participants formed teams and walked with friends and family to recognize, celebrate and support those impacted by the disease.

Executive Director of ADAW Jeff Hamm said there are a lot of people who have been touched by the disease, and reaching out is crucial.

“There are services and programs available through our agency and others, so, just don’t suffer alone; reach out and get help,” Hamm said. “And join the family of people supporting each other.”

According to ADAW, the burden of dementia is large and growing. It is estimated that more than 115,000 Wisconsin residents have some form of dementia. By the year 2040, they anticipate the number may be closer to 240,000.

