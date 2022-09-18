A historic monument in Fort Atkinson celebrates its centennial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many older barns are falling apart but this bright yellow one is still standing after 100 years.

The Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson hosted a centennial celebration for the barn that was built back in 1922.

The event consisted of education lessons on blacksmithing, ventilation, architecture and the aspects of dairy. Alongside the lessons there were hay rides around the property for participants to learn more of the history behind the 100-year-old monument. Live animals including dairy cow breeds, swine and honey bees were housed inside for the event.

The company said this was a community event about historical agriculture hosted in the barn. Many different agricultures came together to teach the importance to its guests

Officials from the dairy farm explained that the main business focus of the company is meat production. CEO and chairman Philip Jones said since the early 1900s the company produced meat, not only dairy products.

“We get the opportunity to explain that we don’t have cows anymore, but that’s just part of our history and here we are today,” Jones said.

Marketing manager Mariah Hadler said the history of the seventh generation farm runs deep.

“The herd at the dairy cows were at the farm until 1985, so it truly was a dairy farm of sustainable agriculture. The family ran the land and still runs the land,” Hadler said.

Participants enjoyed an all-you-can-eat pulled pork meal in honor of their meat focus. The event was $25 and all proceeds will go to local youth for agricultural scholarships.

“Youth in agriculture are sometimes overlooked as far as scholarships and whatnot. And we thought this is a great opportunity to give those individuals an opportunity to participate in the these scholarships, but more importantly we had a lot of volunteer help from young people in the FFA to come and help get this project organized,” Jones said.

