Janesville PD: Missing woman found safe

.
.(KSLA)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing persons alert issued early on Sunday morning for a Janesville woman was cancelled later that afternoon when she was found, Janesville Police said.

Police first reported the 39-year-old woman missing just after midnight on Sunday, and expressed that her family was concerned about her welfare.

Officials sent an update around noon on Sunday that she was found safe.

Those with information about other ongoing investigations can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

