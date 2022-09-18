Janesville PD: Missing woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing persons alert issued early on Sunday morning for a Janesville woman was cancelled later that afternoon when she was found, Janesville Police said.

Police first reported the 39-year-old woman missing just after midnight on Sunday, and expressed that her family was concerned about her welfare.

Officials sent an update around noon on Sunday that she was found safe.

