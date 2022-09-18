Members of ALS support group travel near and far for in-person retreat

Members of ‘Her ALS Story,’ a support group for women diagnosed with ALS, traveled from around the country to gather together here in Madison.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of ‘Her ALS Story,’ a support group for women diagnosed with ALS, traveled from around the country to gather together here in Madison.

Those involved in the group cultivate relationships with one another by talking about their journey’s, challenging stereotypes about ALS and raising money to support those facing the incurable disease.

Erin Vierstra, a member of the group who coordinated this week’s retreat, said it is critical for those with ALS to find a community that knows what each other is going through.

“It’s really empowering and it’s really helpful,” she said. “Because it’s a very isolating disease, but I don’t feel that way because I have these girls.”

Those gathering this week will partake in a variety of events that Vierstra planned including happy hours, a pontoon boat ride, and spa services.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”

Latest News

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Members of ‘Her ALS Story,’ a support group for women diagnosed with ALS, traveled from around...
Members of ALS support group travel near and far for in-person retreat
Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) hosted their annual fundraising walk Sunday...
Dane Co. community raises money, awareness of Alzheimer’s during annual walk
Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) hosted their annual fundraising walk Sunday...
Dane Co. community raises money, awareness of Alzheimer’s during annual walk