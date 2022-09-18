Montello Theater re-opens, aims to keep movie experience affordable

MONTELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - The big screen experience made its return to small town Wisconsin after the Mann family re-opened the Montello Theater with a three night screening of the Back to the Future trilogy.

Jenell and Kerry Jr. Mann bought the theater in August after it remained closed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elayne Kalman drove two hours to see the first Back to the Future film on Friday night and the sequel on Saturday night.

“It doesn’t get any better than this. I love history and there’s a ton of history in that building!” Kalman said.

Kalman also wanted to support her niece Jenell’s family owned and operated small business. The Mann’s daughters work concessions.

“It’s all of us working together which is really amazing to have something in this small community to be open again just feels amazing,” Jenell said.

She said the first night sold out 150 seats, showing that the Montello community could keep the classic movie theater experience alive.

“When they were children they could come here and now and they have children and grand children and they’re bringing them here now which is a really awesome experience,” Jenell said. “The people coming in and shaking your hand and saying, ‘Thanks for reopening this business!’ It’s just really huge and it makes you feel good inside that you’re doing something to keep the family prices low and keep it going.”

The Manns plan to keep the cost of one ticket at $5.

People can find tickets or buy merchandise at the Montello Theater’s website.

Back to the Future III will show on Sunday night at 7 p.m. for the third and final grand re-opening film.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.