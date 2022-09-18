NBC15 News The Morning Show moves to 15.2 during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

By Nick Viviani
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 News The Morning Show will switch to our 15.2 channel on Monday so that we can also bring you full coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Full NBC News live coverage from London will begin at 4:30 a.m. (Central Time) that day and run continuously throughout the morning.

Monday’s transplanted edition of The Morning Show will begin at 5 a.m., with Tim, Erin, Gabriella, and Charlie delivering their full wrap-up of what happened over the weekend and what the weather will be like as we kick off a new week.

The live edition of The Morning Show will run until 7 a.m. on Monday, giving way to the replay of the newscast that normally runs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day.

The Morning Show will return its regular 15.1 channel and usual 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

