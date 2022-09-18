Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due to rising COVID-19 rates in Dane County.

Madison’s Central BID said COVID was not the reasoning for this year’s cancellation, but rather a difficulty in drumming up funding and support for the event after the previous folks running it stopped.

The decision comes from the mayor’s office, and more details are expected Monday.

