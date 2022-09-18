Sun Prairie celebrates diversity at Multicultural Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cultures from all over the world were celebrated at today’s Sun Prairie Multicultural Festival.

The annual event is held to capture and educate the community about diversity in Sun Prairie.

Communications and diversity strategist Jake King said the event helps bring people together who they may not have otherwise met.

“For Sun Prairie it’s really a way to highlight and celebrate the diversity that does live here. I know there are some that may not think there’s a lot of diversity in Sun Prairie but we know that there is and this is a way to bring everyone together and also put people in a space that maybe they haven’t met their neighbor or haven’t been in the same space as someone,” King said.

The fair also featured performers representing a variety of cultures through song and dance.

King said the community’s help is what makes this event possible.

“I really want to highlight that also because of the community our sponsors, a lot of local businesses and also some major corporations that really give, that make this event happen. But it’s all the volunteers that come out, too, so giving them recognition because it really takes a community to make a community event,” King said.

The first festival was held in 2019 out of the city’s desire to bring different cultures together in celebration.

