Sun Prairie community gets a glimpse at the future of agriculture

Kids in the Sun Prairie area gave the community a glimpse at the future of agriculture this morning.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
During the Youth in Ag Day, students presented their agricultural projects at the Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market.

There was also a farmer’s market stand that kids could play in, including with animals that the kids raised themselves.

Market manager Sarah Wells said the event gives kids a chance to learn the importance of agriculture.

“Today is about looking at the future of ag. The future of, everything comes from agriculture- food, fuel, fiber. These kids are our future and they’re going to do some great things,” Wells said.

The event was sponsored by Brookes Tractor, which brought some equipment for the kids to check out as well.

Wells said many of the activities that kids could participate in at the event, like climbing on tractors, were important because kids living in town may not be able to experience them otherwise.

“Another important part of this day is to expose some kids that may not get the exposure to different areas of agriculture right here at the market- bring it to them to experience,” Wells said.

