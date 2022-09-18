Up & Down Week Ahead

Key Takeaways

Isolated Showers Tonight

Beautiful Monday

Stormy Tuesday-Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hang on tight as a wild stretch of weather moves in for the week ahead. We start with a cold front moving through tonight. This will bring isolated to scattered showers and storms, especially near the stateline. A good chance of severe weather will just miss us down to the south through eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. After midnight, clearing skies and patchy fog will develop. Overnight lows expected into the upper 50s.

Monday is a great start to the week with mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 70s. Enjoy it, because clouds quickly return Monday night with lows into the upper 50s. A warm front moves through early Tuesday with a cluster of storms likely in the morning. We will then be in the warm sector with some sunshine and highs surging into the middle 80s. A cold front moves through Tuesday evening with a few more storms. A few storms may be strong to severe Tuesday.

Lingering showers and storms possible Wednesday as cold air starts to approach from the west. The highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s with lows dipping to the upper 40s. The coldest air of the season moves in starting Wednesday with highs only into the lower 60s despite plenty of sunshine. This cool pattern sticks around through the end of the week and into the weekend with highs only into the 60s. Another chance of storms heading into the weekend.

