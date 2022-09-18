UWPD releases stats from Badger game, showing an increase in ejections

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State game Saturday night.

UWPD issued a total of 31 citations Saturday, steady with the number of citations the week before.

Thirty-five total ejections were given without citation for intoxication, possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct, tobacco usage in the stadium and seating issues.

Twenty-three of the 31 citations issued on Saturday were issued to UW students.

Thirty-two people were arrested and 66 people were ejected. Twenty-four UW students were arrested and 39 were ejected.

There were 11 paramedic calls, three ambulance conveyances, 31 first aid calls, one detox conveyance and three people with a .20 BAC or higher.

