Active investigation at Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police, along with several other agencies, are on scene investigating at Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

The entrance to the high school off of Mineral Point Road is closed. There is also a large police presence along Gammon Road on Madison’s West side.

According to police on scene, there is no threat to the public. Officer also say there are no school delays for MMSD students at this time.

#BREAKING very heavy police presence at Memorial High School in Madison @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/ABSXNrfGKZ — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) September 19, 2022

NBC15 has a crew on scene and is working to confirm what police are investigating.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn more.

