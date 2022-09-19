Active investigation at Vel Phillips Memorial High School

Madison Police, along with other agencies, are on scene.
Mineral Point Road is closed as police investigate.
Mineral Point Road is closed as police investigate.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police, along with several other agencies, are on scene investigating at Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

The entrance to the high school off of Mineral Point Road is closed. There is also a large police presence along Gammon Road on Madison’s West side.

According to police on scene, there is no threat to the public. Officer also say there are no school delays for MMSD students at this time.

NBC15 has a crew on scene and is working to confirm what police are investigating.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

