Beautiful Conditions Today

Sunshine, light wind and low humidity expected
Sunshine, light wind and low humidity expected
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • More Sunshine Today
  • Cooler and Less Humid
  • Very Warm and Humid Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept through the region overnight and cooler and less humid air is filling in behind it. Highs today will be in the middle and upper 70s with lower humidity levels. High pressure behind the front will bring lots of sunshine and light wind to the region as well.

A warm front moves through early Tuesday with a cluster of storms likely in the morning. We will then be in the warm sector with some sunshine and highs surging into the middle 80s. Humidity will increase for tomorrow as well. A cold front moves through Tuesday evening with a few more storms. A few storms may be on the strong side Tuesday.

Lingering showers and storms possible Wednesday as cold air starts to approach from the west. The highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s with lows dipping to the upper 40s. The coldest air of the season moves in starting Wednesday with highs only into the lower 60s despite plenty of sunshine. This cool pattern sticks around through the end of the week and into the weekend with highs only into the 60s. Another chance of storms heading into the weekend.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

Sunshine, light wind and low humidity expected
Beautiful Conditions Today
Few Showers
Up & Down Week Ahead
Summer-like temperatures last through Tuesday.
Big temperature changes this week
Warm and slightly humid today, with a few stray showers possible.
Last weekend of summer: feeling like summer!