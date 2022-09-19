City of Madison releases schedule of Halloween events

By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the cancellation of Freakfest, the City of Madison Mayor’s Office has released a schedule of Halloween events that will be taking place leading up to the holiday.

The scheduled Halloween celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 29 and consist of film screenings, trick-or-treating, and hayrides around the Capitol Square.

Events that will be occurring are:

Wednesday, October 26

· Downtown Madison Family Halloween State Street and Capitol Square trick-or-treating for young children and their families from 3:00 – 6:00 PM sponsored by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District.

· Hayrides around the Capitol Square from 3:00 – 6:00 PM sponsored by Madison Parks.

· Movies with Madison Parks showing Hocus Pocus from 6:00 – 8:00 PM near the top of State Street.

Saturday, October 29

· Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee’s viewing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10:00 PM in Shannon Hall.

· Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Performing Suspiria at the Orpheum Theater starting at 8:00 PM.

Officials added that there will be no UW football game or homecoming on Halloween weekend.

