Dane Co. health officials expand availability for updated COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends.

Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.

“With respiratory virus season upon us, these boosters are our best chance to reduce risk of severe illness and fight any potential surges as we head into fall and winter,” Heinrich said.

PHMDC offers the Pfizer version of the bivalent boosters at several mobile clinics, the South Madison office and its East Washington office.

South Madison: 2230 S. Park Street, Madison. Mondays, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturdays (starting 9/24), 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

East Washington: 2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PHMDC is also partnering with the Department of Heath Services and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to host two recurring clinics at Warner Park Community Recreation Center (1625 Northport Drive, Madison) and inside of the indoor shelter at Elver Park (1250 McKenna Boulevard, Madison). They are walk-in clinics and boosters are available while supplies last, PHMDC noted.

Those who are ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. Those who are ages 18 and older can receive one shot of the updated Moderna booster at least two months after the last dose. Those interested in making an appointment can do so on PHMDC’s website.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, about 35.4% of the state has received an additional/booster dose. In Dane County, around half of its residents have received a booster dose.

