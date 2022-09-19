Gov. Evers announces coalition to promote clean hydrogen production

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers joined six other Midwest governors on Monday to announce the new Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, a group of seven states that will promote the development of clean hydrogen in the Midwest.

The coalition, which includes Wisconsin, Illinois Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, believes that clean hydrogen production can expand economic opportunity, reduce harmful emissions, promote energy independence and lower long-term energy costs.

“We don’t have to choose between clean energy and clean air and creating good-paying jobs and a strong economy—we can do both,” Gov. Evers said. “As we work to implement our state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan, I’m proud to join this coalition of fellow Midwestern governors working together to accelerate clean hydrogen production, foster economic development and lower costs while reducing emissions across Wisconsin and our entire region.”

Hydrogen is a clean fuel source because it only releases water as a byproduct. The fuel is referred to as “clean hydrogen” when producing it emits little to no greenhouse gases, according to the Office of the Governor.

Clean hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize transportation, agriculture, manufacturing and other industrial sectors of Wisconsin.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allocate $8 billion towards creating Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, a network of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers and connective infrastructure within one region. The Midwest Hydrogen Coalition will consider applying for a Hydrogen Hub application in the fall of 2022, the governor’s office said.

