Madison gas prices continue dropping

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s lowest gas price this week was also the lowest price in the state as GasBuddy reported a drop in prices Monday.

GasBuddy surveyed 210 gas stations in Madison and found that prices averaged at $3.31 per gallon, marking a drop of 2.9 cents from the previous week.

The cheapest price for gas in Madison was $2.89 per gallon, which was also the cheapest price in the state. The highest price in Madison was found to be $3.49 per gallon, while the highest in the state was $4.29.

Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, noted that it’s also the 14th consecutive weekly decline for the national average price of gas, which has now surpassed the 2018 record decline.

“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline,” De Haan said. “However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped.”

The national average gas price has dropped by 3.9 cents per gallon this week, hitting $3.64 per gallon. That’s down by over a quarter per gallon from a month ago, but is over 45 cents more expensive than a year ago.

