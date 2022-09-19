Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team

The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team.
The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team.
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team.

Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team.

Remi and Officer Chris Gallagher
Remi and Officer Chris Gallagher(Reedsburg Police Department)

Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating heroin, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

When off duty, Remi enjoys walks and playing with her tennis ball.

