Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team.
Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team.
Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating heroin, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.
When off duty, Remi enjoys walks and playing with her tennis ball.
