MPD investigates gunshots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is ongoing regarding gunshots on Saturday night on Madison’s east side, police said.

The Madison Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire at 10:24 p.m.

According to MPD, those involved told police that there was a series of arguments between two groups at a convenience store, one group then left in a vehicle and the second group followed in their car. The first vehicle’s occupants then pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds at the second group. The gunfire occurred on Milwaukee St. at the intersection of Wittwer Rd.

Nobody was hit or injured, and officers are reviewing physical and digital evidence in the matter. At this time, nobody has been charged in relation to this incident.

