Packers defeat Bears 27-10 for first victory of the season

Chicago vs. Green Bay on Sunday Night Football.
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 27-10, earning their first victory of the season in the rival mashup.

The Packers getting some help on the offense with the return of wide receiver Allen Lazard and right tackle Elgton Jenkins who had previously been out with injuries.

On Green Bay’s opening drive the Packers settled for a 40-yard Mason Crosby field goal to take the early 3-0 lead.

After struggling defensively against the Vikings in week 1, the Packers gave up a touchdown to the Bears on their first drive.

David Montgomery moved down the field with ease, picking up four carries for 38 yards. Quarterback Justin Field capped off the Bears opening drive with a three-yard touchdown run to take the lead 7-3.

The Packers respond on the very next drive, Aaron Jones takes it in from 15-yards out for the first Lambeau Leap of the season and Packers take the lead 10-7.

Late in the second quarter Aaron Rodgers would find Jones again for another touchdown to give the Packers a 17-7 lead. With that touchdown Rodgers became the fifth NFL QB to reach 450 touchdown passes.

Just before the half Allen Lazard would get his first touchdown of the season, after missing the first week due to an ankle injury. Packers would lead 24-7 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter the Packers defense stands tall, stopping the Bears on 4th & goal to keep it 24-10 Packers.

