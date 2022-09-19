Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat

By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday.

The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans.

The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans through direct contact such as bites. Should you have been in recent contact with wild or unfamiliar animals, officials say to thoroughly wash the wound with soap and water and talk with your healthcare provider to ensure the proper course of treatment is administered.

Signs of rabies include excessive drooling, aggression and out of character behavior, such as a nocturnal animal like a raccoon or possum being out during the day.

