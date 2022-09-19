Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

UPDATED with statement from the Green Bay Packers and a new email address specifically for responding to this issue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you bought food or drinks during Sunday night’s game at Lambeau Field, be sure to check your credit card or bank statement in case of multiple charges. Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.

It wasn’t just a problem at Lambeau Field but at many stadiums across the country over the weekend, including American Family Field in Milwaukee. They use the same payment processor, FreedomPay.

FreedomPay is right now in the process of voicing all of the multiple transactions. A statement from the Packers say these charges are listed on statements as “pending” and those duplicate charges will not be completed.

“FreedomPay is currently voiding all duplicate transactions before they are processed, and those transactions should be voided from each customers’ account shortly,” the Packers said.

“Fans who experience any ongoing issues in the next few days with their credit or debit card transactions from Sunday night’s game may contact GBPaymentSupport@delawarenorth.com.”

“I would tell our members, it obviously is alarming when you open up your account and see many transactions, but just keep in mind it is ‘pending,’ it hasn’t cleared your balances yet,” Kristina Flores, chief experience officer for Prospera Credit Union, said.

Prospera, a local credit union, posted about the problem on Facebook Monday morning. Prospera said once it was aware of the issue it spoke with officials at Lambeau Field, and those officials directed people to contact Lambeau Field’s food service provider, Delaware North.

Lambeau Field went completely cashless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Milwaukee Brewers experienced an issue with their cashless system Sunday, and devices used for food and drink vendors shut down. Drinks in the Seats, a Wisconsin-based advocacy group for the drinking industry, said this resulted in “at least tens of thousands of overall lost revenue dollars as well as lost commission and tip opportunities for many of the workers.”

Flores told us, “These types of things do happen. I’ve seen it before in my own account. If it’s pending, since I’m in the financial industry, I know, ‘OK, the system is probably glitchy. When it clears it’ll probably fix itself.’ But this was obviously a larger issue having so many people in attendance at Lambeau Field.”

Action 2 News reached out to FreedomPay for comment but has not heard back.

The Packers say the payment processor is working to void extra charges -- not just at Lambeau Field but other stadiums

