Two vehicle crash in Lancaster leaves several injured

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Lancaster left several people hospitalized last week, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevrolet Equinox with four people and a Chrysler Sebring crashed around 5:52 p.m. last Tuesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Stage Road and Aupperle Road.

The Equinox, which was driven by a 16-year-old boy with three teenage passengers, struck the passenger side of the Sebring after its driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The Sebring had one occupant, a 68-year-old man.

Three people from the vehicles were taken to Grant Regional Health Center for their injuries, with two of them being transferred by Med Flight. Two passengers from the Equinox were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Lancaster EMS and Lancaster Fire Department assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

