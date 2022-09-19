UW Health urges residents to get flu shots

There are less people than usual getting their influenza vaccines.(American Heart Association)
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are less people than usual getting their influenza vaccines. According to UW Health, 50-55% of people in Wisconsin typically get the flu vaccine, however, last year that number dropped to 40%. The decrease in vaccination numbers is concerning to experts.

Dr. Jim Conway, medical director and pediatric infectious disease physician at UW Health is worried about the lower numbers. Fewer vaccinations last year means there will be less community carryover immunity this year.

“Fewer Wisconsinites got their flu vaccines last year than usual years, and second, there were lower flu numbers of people catching the flu last winter due to all the COVID-19 mitigation efforts during the delta and omicron surges,” Conway said. “We are headed into our third COVID-19 winter but we can’t forget about other serious viral infections, especially the flu. The best way to protect yourself from the flu and significantly reduce your risk of hospitalization and death is to get the influenza vaccine.”

Getting the flu vaccine is not only to protect yourself, but to protect your community and those around you. “Getting a flu vaccine is never just about you,” said Conway, “It’s also about protecting the people around you who cannot get vaccinated or may not be fully protected by the vaccine for some reason. Today is not too soon to schedule your appointment.”

Vaccine appointments are available now and can be made at most health systems, pharmacies, and UW Health.

