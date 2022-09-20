Additional $20 million announced to support Wisconsin EMS providers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Additional funding was announced Tuesday by state leaders to support hundreds of emergency medical services providers across Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake announced funding for EMS Flex Grants, which were awarded to 442 EMS providers.

Evers announced that $12 million would go toward these grants back when he delivered his State of the State address earlier this year. On Tuesday, an additional $20 million investment was granted.

“Our EMS providers are often the first on the scene, providing critical care when we need them the most—especially over these past few years—and I know these folks are stretched thin,” Evers said. “This funding is going to provide much needed support to our EMS providers across the state to help ensure they have the tools and resources they need to meet the needs in their communities and continue their life-saving work.”

Evers noted the additional funding was provided due to the need indicated by agencies applying. More than $63 million was requested.

DHS noted that there are 791 Wisconsin-based EMS providers and more than 16,000 licensed providers of pre-hospital emergency care statewide. There are 450 EMS providers made up solely of volunteers or who are a combination of volunteers, part-time and full-time staff.

