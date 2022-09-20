Avoca man convicted of killing mother and dog sentenced

Sean Pickett
Sean Pickett(Dept. of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Avoca man convicted of killing his mother and dog last year will serve life in prison with possibility for extended supervision, officials decided Tuesday.

According to court records, Sean Pickett will serve life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision at 40 years served for the first-degree intentional homicide charge. He was given 3.5 years, 18 months initially and 2 years extended supervision, for the charge of mistreatment of animals causing death.

A jury found Pickett, 22, guilty of the charges in less than two hours. His trial lasted just four days, with Pickett taking the stand as the only witness for the defense.

According to a criminal complaint, Pickett told investigators he blacked out, and thought he “was possessed” and “was hearing evil voices” in his head.

The complaint alleges that Pickett later beat his mom with a metal bar and stabbed her. He allegedly then beat the dog and stabbed it as well.

Pickett called police on May 10, 2021, saying his mom and dog were dead inside a home on Williams Street in Avoca. When police arrived, he allegedly said his mother’s boyfriend committed the crime, and he was tied up and held hostage. Police allege that Pickett then admitted that never happened.

