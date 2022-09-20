Barnes: Clerical error to blame for mistaken endorsement

FILE - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes participates in a...
FILE - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes participates in a televised Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate debate in Milwaukee, July 17, 2022.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign is blaming a “clerical error” for listing a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department captain as one of nine endorsements from law enforcement officers when the officer did not, in fact, back Barnes.

Barnes’ campaign on Thursday released the list of nine endorsements from current and former law enforcement officers. One of them was John Siegel.

On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Seigel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes.

Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that it was a mistake “due to a clerical error.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

Latest News

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers serves lunch to students at Northern Lights Elementary in Superior.
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate
(Source: MGN)
Marquette Poll shows tight race for Wis. governor, U.S. Senate
Martha Chambers pose in her apartment Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere