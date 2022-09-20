Bicyclist taken to hospital after colliding with vehicle near UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after she collided with a vehicle driving near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.
In an incident report posted Tuesday, Madison Police Department stated its officers were called around 1:20 p.m. Monday to West Johnson Street and North Charter Street for the crash.
Police determined that the bicycle rider collided with the side of a vehicle, which had the green light to go.
The Madison Fire Department took the rider to a nearby hospital for treatment and she was later released. MPD did not provide any information about the other driver.
MPD is still investigating this crash.
UW-Madison Police Department assisted with traffic direction after the crash and a MPD traffic specialist was also at the scene, police added.
