Bicyclist taken to hospital after colliding with vehicle near UW-Madison campus

Bicycle crash
Bicycle crash(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after she collided with a vehicle driving near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.

In an incident report posted Tuesday, Madison Police Department stated its officers were called around 1:20 p.m. Monday to West Johnson Street and North Charter Street for the crash.

Police determined that the bicycle rider collided with the side of a vehicle, which had the green light to go.

The Madison Fire Department took the rider to a nearby hospital for treatment and she was later released. MPD did not provide any information about the other driver.

MPD is still investigating this crash.

UW-Madison Police Department assisted with traffic direction after the crash and a MPD traffic specialist was also at the scene, police added.

