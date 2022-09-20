Intoxicated driver crashes causing multiple power outages

(WTAP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy crews spent hours working to restore power for multiple homes after Madison Police say a man crashed into an electrical box Monday night, just before 11:30 p.m..

MPD says the 26-year-old man was heading north in the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd and struck the electrical box causing it to start on fire.

Police say many residents went without power as energy crews worked to restore it. Most of the outages were fixed quickly.

According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, it estimates all power to be returned by 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver sustained very minor injuries and was charged with a 1st offense OWI.

