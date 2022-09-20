Local law enforcement, school officials recognize two years of ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ tip line

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local law enforcement and school officials in Sun Prairie recognized two years of the “Speak Up, Speak Out” tip line Tuesday.

The tip line, which streams the threat reporting system in schools across the state, was launched two years ago by State Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The “Speak Up, Speak Out” campaign encourages students to say something if they see something concerning happen at school.

The tip line aims to allow students to voice their concerns and keep schools safer.

“It includes everything from concerns about bullying in schools, to concerns that a student might harm themselves, and when that’s happened, our office of school safety has been able to contact folks and ensure that welfare checks happen, and they’ve also received concerns that a student might harm others and been able to make sure that an appropriate response happens, and that we avoid having a tragic incident in our schools in Wisconsin,” Kaul said at the event Tuesday.

Students, parents, school staff or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the “Speak Up, Speak Out” system 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can report online here, by calling the toll-free number at 1-800-697-8761 or through the mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.