Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall

Bluemercury is set to open at Hilldale in the late fall of 2022.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale.

The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.

The Hilldale store will mark Bluemercury’s first location in Wisconsin.

“With neighborhood stores in the Chicago area, we felt this was a great extension,” stated Bluemercury Director of Design and Construction Lily Goodson. “We are so excited to enter this new market and make luxury beauty local in Madison!”

Bluemercury will be located at 706 N. Midvale Boulevard, between J.McLaughlin and Crescendo Espresso Bar. It is expected to open in the late fall of this year.

