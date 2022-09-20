Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville.

“For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.

Madison College noted that the three programs revolve around business management, construction management and criminal justice. Madison College students will be able to transfer their associate degrees to UW-Platteville bachelor’s degree programs directly under the agreement.

Interim Chancellor of UW-Platteville Dr. Tammy Evetovich said the programs will help strengthen the relationship between the two schools.

“Both of our institutions play an important role in meeting the needs of the workforce in Southern Wisconsin, and this renewed partnership will allow us to continue doing this, while helping students attain their educational and professional goals,” Evetovich said.

The agreements will be signed Thursday afternoon.

