Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste

A Richland Center elementary and middle school is using regenerative agriculture gardening methods to improve their garden where students grow fresh crops.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Richland Center elementary and middle school is using regenerative agriculture gardening methods to improve their garden where students grow fresh crops for school lunch and snacks.

After years of tearing the entire St. Mary School’s garden down, science teacher Mary Cooper and the garden club adapted to regenerative ag practices.

The club added raised garden beds to protect the soil damage, diversified companion crops and they leave crops with nutrients to fertilize the soil before it freezes over.

“We only have the soil that we have,” Cooper said.

She said diversified crops enrich the soil better for the future growth of natural snacks.

Garden club member and eighth grader Ava Gottschall helped plant rhubarb, which grew and was processed into jam.

“I have learned a lot about processing food and cooking with things we found from the garden,” Gottschall said.

Older students like Gottschall partner with Kindergartners to teach them about regenerative ag practices to improve the garden in the future.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s website explains that localizing school snacks and lunch is healthier and potentially cheaper. DPI will host a free menu planning workshop in Sheboygan on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

Latest News

A Richland Center elementary and middle school is using regenerative agriculture gardening...
Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste
Eighty volunteers worked to build 40 beds to be distributed to families with children who are...
Volunteers with Madison’s Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
Janesville Police Department shared photos of a bullet and cracked holster involved in Monday's...
‘Nothing intentional’: Janesville PD investigates after officer’s gun fires at school
Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need