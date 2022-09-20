Stormy Tuesday Morning

Key Takeaways

Wet Morning Commute

Hot & Humid Tuesday Afternoon

Late Week Chill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front moves through early Tuesday with a cluster of storms likely in the morning. We will then be in the warm sector with some sunshine and highs surging into the middle 80s. Humidity will increase for tomorrow as well. A cold front moves through Tuesday evening with a few more storms. A few storms may be on the strong side Tuesday.

Lingering showers and storms possible Wednesday as cold air starts to approach from the west. The highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s with lows dipping to the upper 40s. The coldest air of the season moves in starting Wednesday with highs only into the lower 60s despite plenty of sunshine. This cool pattern sticks around through the end of the week and into the weekend with highs only into the 60s. Another chance of storms heading into the weekend.

