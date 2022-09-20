Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a...
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday afternoon.(Source: MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one vehicle crash on N. Casey Road just north of W. CTH M in the Town of Porter.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigation shows that a black 2021 Ford Ranger was driving northbound on N. Casey Road when the vehicle drifted across the road, entered the ditch and struck a tree.

Deputies immediately began performing CPR when they arrived, but the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

N. Casey Road was closed for about two and a half hours as a result of the crash.

The man’s identity will be released by the Medical Examiner after an autopsy is conducted in Madison.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

Latest News

Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste
Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste
A Richland Center elementary and middle school is using regenerative agriculture gardening...
Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste
Eighty volunteers worked to build 40 beds to be distributed to families with children who are...
Volunteers with Madison’s Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
Janesville Police Department shared photos of a bullet and cracked holster involved in Monday's...
‘Nothing intentional’: Janesville PD investigates after officer’s gun fires at school
Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need