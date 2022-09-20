Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one vehicle crash on N. Casey Road just north of W. CTH M in the Town of Porter.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigation shows that a black 2021 Ford Ranger was driving northbound on N. Casey Road when the vehicle drifted across the road, entered the ditch and struck a tree.

Deputies immediately began performing CPR when they arrived, but the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

N. Casey Road was closed for about two and a half hours as a result of the crash.

The man’s identity will be released by the Medical Examiner after an autopsy is conducted in Madison.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

