Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A nationwide effort to get eligible voters registered ahead of the November Election is taking place Tuesday.

September 20 is known as National Voter Registration Day, and there are events happening all across the country, including in Madison, at the UW-Madison campus and throughout Dane Co.

You will need to register or re-register if you are a first time voter, have recently moved, changed your legal name or have become a U.S. citizen since the last election cycle.

Important dates to remember: Registration is open until 5:00 p.m. 20 days before an election. Wisconsin requires 28 days to establish residency at a new address.

If you register by mail, in-person or on Election Day you must present Proof of Residence. A document showing your current name at your current address. View acceptable forms of Proof of Residence.

Beth Fultz, service co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Dane County joins The Morning Show Tuesday to discuss voter outreach she has been leading on the UW campus.

BadgersVote Coalition will be out on UW-Madison campus all day Tuesday helping to get students registered to vote.

Monday, Sept. 19 through Oct. 15 resident can register to vote at six Madison Public Libraries. City of Madison Election Officials will be available at the following locations:

Mondays: Goodman South Madison, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Tuesdays: Goodman South Madison, 12:00 – 4:00 pm Tuesdays: Hawthorne, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Wednesdays: Lakeview, 12:00 – 4:00 pm Wednesdays: Pinney, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Thursdays: Hawthorne, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Fridays: Meadowridge, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Saturdays: Central, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

For more National Voter Registration Day information or to register to vote online, click here.

To check your registration status, head to MyVote.wi.gov.

