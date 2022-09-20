Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The next election is Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8...
The next election is Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In-person absentee voting will be available Oct. 25 – Nov. 4.(WILX)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A nationwide effort to get eligible voters registered ahead of the November Election is taking place Tuesday.

September 20 is known as National Voter Registration Day, and there are events happening all across the country, including in Madison, at the UW-Madison campus and throughout Dane Co.

You will need to register or re-register if you are a first time voter, have recently moved, changed your legal name or have become a U.S. citizen since the last election cycle.

Important dates to remember: Registration is open until 5:00 p.m. 20 days before an election. Wisconsin requires 28 days to establish residency at a new address.

If you register by mail, in-person or on Election Day you must present Proof of Residence. A document showing your current name at your current address. View acceptable forms of Proof of Residence.

Beth Fultz, service co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Dane County joins The Morning Show Tuesday to discuss voter outreach she has been leading on the UW campus.

BadgersVote Coalition will be out on UW-Madison campus all day Tuesday helping to get students registered to vote.

Monday, Sept. 19 through Oct. 15 resident can register to vote at six Madison Public Libraries. City of Madison Election Officials will be available at the following locations:

Mondays: Goodman South Madison, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Tuesdays: Goodman South Madison, 12:00 – 4:00 pm Tuesdays: Hawthorne, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Wednesdays: Lakeview, 12:00 – 4:00 pm Wednesdays: Pinney, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Thursdays: Hawthorne, 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Fridays: Meadowridge, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Saturdays: Central, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

For more National Voter Registration Day information or to register to vote online, click here.

To check your registration status, head to MyVote.wi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

Latest News

Intoxicated driver crashes causing multiple power outages
The no cost grocery store allows all Portage Community High School families to shop for fresh...
Schools look to create, expand food resource programs
The second suspect convicted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years...
Second suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death
Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s...
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row