Very Warm & Humid Today

Key Takeaways

More Sunshine Today

Warm and Humid

A Few Showers & Thunderstorms to the North

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front will move through the region this morning. The front will help to generate some showers and thunderstorms but they will pass by to the north and northeast of Madison. Behind the front we will be in the warm sector with some sunshine and highs surging into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will increase as well.

A cold front moves through early Wednesday there will be a slight chance of showers. The highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s with lows dipping to the upper 40s. The coldest air of the season moves in starting Thursday with highs only into the lower 60s despite plenty of sunshine. This cool pattern sticks around through the end of the week and into the weekend with highs only into the 60s. There is another chance of showers heading through the second half of the weekend.

