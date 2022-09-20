Volunteers with Madison’s Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison West Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace held its inaugural “Bed Build” Tuesday at Madison’s Ashley Furniture.

Eighty volunteers worked to build 40 beds to be distributed to families with children who are in need of beds.

Organizers said over 1,000 kids in Madison are currently without beds.

“We serve everyone that needs a bed and sometimes its people we’ve had people that are in between degrees and then we have people that are single parents that are having a hard time making ends meet,” SHP Madison West Chapter President Casey Klock said.

Ashley Home Furniture is donating 600 mattresses this year to Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters across the state.

